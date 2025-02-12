Family pet killed by another dog in Carlisle, Massachusetts

CARLISLE - A family pet has died after being attacked by another dog.

It happened Saturday afternoon on the Towle Field trails in Carlisle.

According to police, a 6-year-old Maltese named Tootie was off the leash when another dog approached it and "severely bit" it.

The Maltese was rushed to a veterinarian for treatment but had to be euthanized due to the extent of its injuries.

The attacking dog is described as a large, white dog with a brown patch around the eye. For a time, authorities were looking for the dog and its owner, but WBZ-TV has learned that the woman who accompanied the attacking dog has since reached out to the family of the dog that was killed.

Anyone with any additional information about the incident is asked to call Carlisle Animal Inspectors at (978) 369-1155.