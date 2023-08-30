Photos released of man wanted in connection with Caribbean Festival shooting in Dorchester
DORCHESTER - Boston Police have released two photos of a man wanted in connection with last week's shooting during the J'ouvert celebration at the Caribbean Festival in Dorchester.
The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes down the legs and white sneakers.
The shooting happened Saturday morning on Talbot Avenue. Eight people were wounded. All the victims are expected to survive.
Anyone with information on the suspect can call the anonymous CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.
