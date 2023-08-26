Watch CBS News
8 people shot along Caribbean Parade route in Dorchester

DORCHESTER - Eight people were shot Saturday morning along the Caribbean Parade route in Dorchester. 

It happened on Talbot Avenue at Blue Hill Avenue in the middle of J'ouvert, which is part of this weekend's Caribbean Festival. Police said all seven people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirm multiple people have been arrested and multiple firearms were recovered. They stressed that the shooting didn't involve anyone involved with the parade.

The Caribbean Parade has had many shootings in the past. A man was shot and killed last year and in 2014, innocent bystander Dawnn Jaffier was shot and killed.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 10:11 AM

