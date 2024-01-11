Man rescued after car crashes into river in South Hampton, NH

Man rescued after car crashes into river in South Hampton, NH

SOUTH HAMPTON, NH - A man was rescued from a car that plunged into a frigid river in South Hampton, New Hampshire Thursday night.

First responders say the man was driving on Hilldale Avenue when he hit the guardrail and the car crashed into the Powwow River.

Police say the car was swept under the bridge. A neighbor heard the commotion and called 911.

There was a massive effort to rescue the man, including several rescuers in cold water suits for the frigid conditions.

Police say he was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. They believe he was the only person in the car.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.