Receivers installed on Outer Cape will track great white sharks this summer

Shark receivers on Cape Cod could help keep swimmers safer

CHATHAM - The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is trying make swimmers safer from sharks this summer. The organization installed acoustic shark receivers along the Outer Cape on Tuesday and Wednesday.

How do shark receivers work?

The receivers were installed at North Beach Island in Chatham, Nauset Beach in Orleans, Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet and Lecount Hollow Beach in Welfleet.

The receivers will send information to the Conservancy's app Sharktivity. Users who log into Sharktivity can see where white sharks have been detected on the receivers.

The real-time receivers detect white sharks tagged with acoustic transmitters. The number of pings the receivers get give scientists an idea of the amount of shark activity along the coast. However, the organization says a lack of pings on the receiver doesn't necessarily indicate that there are no white sharks in the area and encourages beachgoers to listen to lifeguards.

Why are there so many sharks on Cape Cod?

This undated photo provided by Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shows a Great White Shark Vision. Atlantic White Shark Conservancy via AP

In 2023, a study found Cape Cod is a hotspot for white sharks, with an estimated 800 white sharks in Massachusetts's waters from 2015-2018. Sharks are often drawn to the Massachusetts coast by the abundance of seals - which they prey on - that live there.

While the number of sharks off the coast of Massachusetts tends to peak in late summer and early fall, when the water is the warmest, the New England Aquarium said white shark season is definitely underway in New England.

How can you stay safe from sharks?

Beach-goers need to be aware of their surroundings and practice shark safety. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's website offers tips to stay safe if you're having a beach day:

Be aware sharks hunt for seals in shallow water.

Stay close to shore where rescuers can reach you.

Swim, paddle, kayak and surf in groups.

Avoid areas where seals are present.

Avoid areas where schools of fish are visible.

Avoid murky or low visibility water.

Limit splashing.

Adhere to all signage and flag warnings at beaches.

Follow instructions of the lifeguards.