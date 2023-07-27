Cape Cod is one of the world's largest white shark hotspots, study finds

CHATHAM - A first-of-its-kind study found that Cape Cod is one of the world's largest hotspots for great white sharks.

The new research from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, UMass Dartmouth and the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries determined about 800 white sharks paid a visit to Cape waters between 2015 to 2018. It's the first time scientists have estimated "white shark abundance" in the North Atlantic Ocean, according to the study.

The numbers from Cape Cod are "comparable to but larger than" previous estimates of white shark populations around South Africa, central California, south Australia and Guadalupe Island in Mexico.

The researchers collected nearly 3,000 videos of shark sightings from 137 trips to Cape beaches.

The shark population peaks on Cape Cod around late summer and into early fall when ocean temperatures are the warmest, findings show.

From almost 3,000 videos collected during 137 research trips conducted off Cape Cod's beaches, the researchers identified 393 individual white sharks.

Shark attacks are rare, but experts say this makes it clear that shark safety and education programs are important for the public.

Leading Massachusetts shark researcher Greg Skomal said in a statement that the news should not confuse people into thinking there are hundreds of sharks swimming off the Cape at any given time.

"Their movements are very dynamic, they trickle in and out," he said. "Some white sharks simply stop by on their way north while others spend more time along the Cape, likely because they have success feeding on seals."

Experts are anticipating "dozens to hundreds" of white sharks to make their way to Cape Cod again this season. Scientists with the New England Aquarium are urging people to download the Sharktivity app and to report shark sightings through the app.