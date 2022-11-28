Cape Cod organization prepares 1,000 care packages for troops overseas

BOURNE -- One thousand care packages that were packed with kindness and sealed with love are on their way to US military service members who are currently deployed overseas. It's the work of Cape Cod Cares for our Troops organization based in Brewster.

"We are honoring their service, we haven't forgotten them," said Michelle DeSilva.

Every year she converts her home kitchen into a makeshift storage and staging area. "It's grown a lot," she said.

Her son Dylan first started the organization when he was only 11 years as a community project. "He started just sending care packages to six troops from the Cape."

Dylan lives in California now but he still helps run the organization from afar. Meanwhile, Mom and the volunteers have been busy.

"It's great for our family but it's the bigger picture of the Cape Cod Cares for Troops family because we get people from all over to help us. Yesterday there were about 200 volunteers that came and just all worked together to get these care packages," said DeSilva.

This weekend they packed 1,000 care packages, which consist of toiletries, food, snacks, a letter from the organization, handwritten cards from elementary school students, and a star cut from a retired flag by a Gold Star mom.

Over the past 19 years, Cape Cod Cares for the Troops have put together and sent out more than 43,000 care packages.

"These men and woman are away from the families, they're away from their friends and I think it's important. We get lots of cards and letters back saying how much of a morale booster it is," DeSilva said.

The organization also helps veterans and wounded warriors, but these packages are for those who are currently serving.

On Thursday, they will load up a truck and head to Virginia to provide Christmas for 30 wounded warriors and their families.