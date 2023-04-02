Watch CBS News
Cape Cod canal reopened after mother and calf Right Whale pass through

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Two Right Whales spotted in Cape Cod canal
Two Right Whales spotted in Cape Cod canal 00:25

CAPE COD — The Cape Cod Canal has reopened after a pair of Right Whales passing through closed the waterway for most of the day on Sunday.  

A mother and her calf were spotted swimming through the waterway this morning, prompting canal control to shut down the waterway. 

The shutdown didn't impact traffic in the waterway as commercial traffic was light today, according to canal control. 

This sighting is one of the many times the endangered species have been seen splashing about in the Cape over recent days

Last week, a mother and her calf were sighted in Cape Cod Bay, marking the first mother-calf pair to enter the bay this season.

North Atlantic Right Whales are a critically endangered species, with less than 350 estimated to be in the wild.

