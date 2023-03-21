First right whale mom and calf pair arrive in Cape Cod Bay for the season

Right whale and calf spotted in Cape Cod Bay for first time in 2023

BOSTON - It's a welcome sight off the coast of Massachusetts: The first right whale mother and calf pair have arrived in Cape Cod Bay for the season.

An aerial team for the Center for Coastal Studies spotted 21-year-old Porcia and her calf Saturday. They were previously seen off the coast of Georgia in late December. This is Porcia's third known calf.

So far, researchers have identified 11 new right whale calves this year in the Atlantic. A 12th calf did not survive.

"Each surviving calf represents another step toward the population's recovery," the Center for Coastal Studies said.

There are only estimated to be about 340 of the critically endangered whales left on the planet.

To help protect the whales, boats are subject to a 10-knot speed restriction in Cape Cod Bay from March 1 to April 30.