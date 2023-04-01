Dozens of endangered right whales spotted in Cape Cod Bay
CAPE COD - On Friday, several dozen endangered North Atlantic right whales were spotted about a mile from the Cape Cod Canal.
The Massachusetts Environmental Police estimates the number between 60 to 70 right whales. That's nearly 20% of the population as scientists believe only about 350 of them are left.
The police launched vessels to patrol and protect the right whales from boat traffic.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.