Dozens of endangered right whales spotted in Cape Cod Bay

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CAPE COD - On Friday, several dozen endangered North Atlantic right whales were spotted about a mile from the Cape Cod Canal.

Endangered right whales were spotted in Cape Cod Canal on Friday. WBZ News

The Massachusetts Environmental Police estimates the number between 60 to 70 right whales. That's nearly 20% of the population as scientists believe only about 350 of them are left.

The police launched vessels to patrol and protect the right whales from boat traffic.

First published on April 1, 2023 / 9:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

