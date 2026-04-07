Cape Air plane door opens mid-flight off Nantucket, Massachusetts: "A bit nerve-wracking"

A Cape Air plane on its way to Boston had to return to Nantucket, Massachusetts after part of a door opened up mid-flight on Monday.

"Yesterday morning, shortly after departing Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK), flight #5001 experienced an issue in which the upper portion of the main cabin door opened while in flight," a Cape Air spokesperson said in a statement to WBZ-TV. "The aircraft continued to operate normally."

The plane landed safely without further problems. Cape Air says that plane is now out of service while it undergoes inspection.

"We are following all established safety procedures and will take any necessary actions based on our findings," Cape Air said. "The safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority."

Nantucket resident Lizbet Fuller took video of the incident and shared it to Instagram.

"Just another flight from Nantucket. But you can get some nice shots without a drone," Fuller wrote.

One of her friends wrote in the comments, "you are a little too close to that gaping hole."

Fuller told The Nantucket Current that passengers were able to board a different plane to get to Boston.

"The pilot was amazing and made everyone feel calm," she told the outlet. "It was a bit nerve-wracking even though I'm smiling."

According to FlightRadar24, the aircraft was a Cessna 402C, a plane that Cape Air describes as "the workhorse" of its fleet.

"The 9-passenger 402 allows for increased frequency, meaning robust schedules that let you fly when you want to, not when you have to," CapeAir's website states.

In 2024, a Cape Air Cessna 402C landed on one wheel at Logan Airport after experiencing a landing gear issue upon takeoff.