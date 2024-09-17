Video shows Cape Air flight with landing gear issue land safely at Logan Airport in Boston

BOSTON - A Cape Air flight from Boston to Maine landed safely on what appeared to be one wheel after a landing gear problem forced the small plane to return to Logan Airport Tuesday.

Flight 1833 to Bar Harbor had three people on board. Cape Air said the pilot "was alerted to a landing gear anomaly shortly after take-off."

Just after 3:15 p.m., the Cessna 402 returned to Logan with emergency crews standing by. WBZ-TV's helicopter captured the landing on video.

After touching down on the runway the small plane skidded to a halt near the grass. The people on board were able to walk out of the plane on their own.

Cape Air said the pilot "performed the appropriate checklist" before landing in Boston.

