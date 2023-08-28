Watch CBS News
Can sitting too much cause swelling in legs? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

By Mallika Marshall, MD

Can sitting too much cause swelling in legs?
Ellen in Lowell writes, "We have been told that people are 'addicted to sitting'. I've seen swelling of the lower legs & feet. Can too much sitting and not enough exercise cause this swelling?"

Swelling in the lower legs and feet can be caused by a variety of conditions including heart failure, kidney disease, poor circulation, obesity, and blood clots but being inactive and standing or sitting for long periods of time can also cause swelling. 

That said, swelling in your legs or feet without an obvious cause should prompt a visit to the doctor to make sure you don't have a serious underlying condition. 

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.   

