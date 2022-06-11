Cambridge Police host gun buyback event, give away gift cards in exchange for weapons

CAMBRIDGE - Cambridge Police on Saturday offered hundred of dollars in gift cards in exchange for guns.

People were able to anonymously drop off their unwanted guns at two locations with no questions asked and no ID required.

State Police are going to destroy the weapons. Members of the Health Department were also on hand to discuss gun safety. This is the seventh year of the event.

Since it began, Cambridge Police have collected over 300 guns and say that makes the community much safer.

"It's really about public health safety. It's really about preventing any potential wrongdoing, and potential suicides, accidental discharges. If a child got their hands on it, it could be fatal," said Jeremy Warnick, Director of Communications for the Cambridge Police Department.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, with the drop-off locations being the Reservoir Church on Rindge Avenue and the Margaret Fuller House on Cherry Street.

Anyone who turned in an assault weapon received a $200 gift card.

If someone handed in a revolver, handgun, semi-automatic weapon, or rifle, they received a $100 gift card.

$50 gift cards were available in exchange for pellet guns and ammunition.

Any child who turned in a toy gun received a $5 ice cream gift card.