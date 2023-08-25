Cambridge man accused of murdering roommate in Indiana in 2017

CAMBRIDGE - A Cambridge man is accused of killing and dismembering his roommate in Indiana in 2017. Investigators said 54-year-old John Hallett was arrested at his apartment on Chester Street Thursday morning.

Police in Michigan City, Indiana say Hallett allegedly murdered his roommate in 2017 by striking him with a blunt object, then choking him. Hallett then allegedly dismembered the body and disposed of the remains in various public trash cans.

The victim's name has not been released.

Hallett was determined to be a suspect in the murder in August 2022, and Michigan City Police and US Marshals in Indiana later learned he was living in Cambridge where he was arrested.

Prosecutors will arrange for Hallett's rendition to Indiana to answer the murder charge.