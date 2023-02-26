2-car crash in Cambridge damages nearby home
CAMBRIDGE -- A two-car crash in Cambridge ended up with one of the cars damaging the porch of a nearby home.
Cambridge Police say one of the drivers ran a red light at Western and Putnam Avenue and hit the other car before crashing into two buildings.
One person was trapped inside their car, but was ultimately taken out of the car safely. Only minor injures and damage were reported.
As of Sunday morning, there have not been any charges.
