Watch CBS News
Local News

2-car crash in Cambridge damages nearby home

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CAMBRIDGE -- A two-car crash in Cambridge ended up with one of the cars damaging the porch of a nearby home.

Cambridge Police say one of the drivers ran a red light at Western and Putnam Avenue and hit the other car before crashing into two buildings.

One person was trapped inside their car, but was ultimately taken out of the car safely. Only minor injures and damage were reported.

As of Sunday morning, there have not been any charges.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 3:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.