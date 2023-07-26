Calais Campbell says Mac Jones is "kind of disrespectful" with his trash talk

FOXBORO -- One NFL defensive lineman is telling Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to take note: Quarterbacks can help themselves from getting absolutely pummeled by pass rushers by simply being nice to them on the field.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed during the Netflix series "Quarterback" that a little kindness toward your opponent is a good way to make sure they don't completely level you when given the chance. Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who has racked up 237 QB hits over his career, backed up that claim on Tuesday.

"Quarterbacks are smart," Campbell said via ESPN. "They know. Certain guys, you don't want to piss off."

There is obviously certain levels of trash talk on the field, and while Campbell said that retired quarterback Philip Rivers talked plenty of smack to his opponents, Rivers never crossed the line of disrespect.

He did not say the same about Mac Jones, whom he called "kind of disrespectful."

"Philip Rivers was a good trash talker, but he was never disrespectful," Campbell said, via The Athletic's Josh Kendall. "Mac Jones actually, he was kind of disrespectful. I'm like, 'Hold on, man.' [It was] just trash talk to the highest level. It was like, 'You don't trash talk me.'"

Whatever Jones said to Campbell, it clearly crossed the line. The two have only crossed paths once during Mac's career: Last season when Campbell was crunching quarterbacks for the Baltimore Ravens. In a Week 3 win at Gillette Stadium, Campbell recorded one QB hit against the Patriots QB, which ended up knocking Jones out for a month with an ankle injury.

Jones has earned a bit of a reputation for being a hot head and a somewhat dirty player on the field. Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers voiced his displeasure with Jones during the QB's rookie season when he grabbed Burns' ankle after the defensive end forced a fumble on a sack. Burns later declared "happy hunting" on the Patriots quarterback.

Last season, in the game Jones returned from his ankle injury, Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker accused him of making some dirty slides.

So that is three defensive players who aren't big fans of Jones, and there are probably a lot more. Now that quarterbacks know that a little kindness could go a long way, we'll see if Jones changes his ways a little bit and potentially saves himself from other massive hits on the field.