Cahoon Hollow beach in Wellfleet to ban alcohol this summer

WELLFLEET - A popular beach on Cape Cod is banning alcohol. The town of Wellfleet asked for the ban at Cahoon Hollow because too many beachgoers were getting drunk, leading to fights and other issues.

Town Administrator Richard Waldo said there's been a 20% increase in traffic and beach visits every year for the past six years.

"The rise in traffic and visitation has resulted in an increase to excessive alcohol consumption, disorderly conduct including assaults, public intoxication, improper disposal of human waste, and other safety hazards to include drunk visitors staggering down Ocean View Drive or passing out in Cahoon Hollow parking lot," he said in a statement.

Cahoon Hollow is right below the popular Beachcomber restaurant.

The Cape Cad National Seashore, which owns the beach, has agreed to ban alcohol on the beach between May 20 and September 10 of this year. Alcohol is already banned on town-owned beaches and property in Wellfleet.