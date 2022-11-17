TSA highlights busiest travel days for Thanksgiving week at Logan Airport

BOSTON - The TSA says it is staffed and ready to go at Logan Airport before the Thanksgiving holiday rush.

The agency expects to see the biggest crowds on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, and the Sunday after Thanksgiving is usually the busiest day.

"Between 5 and 7 a.m. just about every airport around the country is usually the busiest time, so people need to prepare for that," TSA spokesperson for New England Dan Valez said. "If you have flexibility, I'd advise traveling a little later like closer to noon."

The TSA recommends that travelers get to the airport two hours before their flight, have their ID ready to go and make sure any firearms are properly packed.

"In Boston, we've had a record number of firearms detected. It's 26 that we've had so far this year, which broke the record of 20 set in 2018," Valez said. "Especially around the holidays. . . we want to make sure they are aware of the firearm rules."

Massport expects 1.2 million people will go through Logan between Thursday and the day after Thanksgiving.