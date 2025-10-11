Protesters hold 14 hour demonstration outside Burlington, Massachusetts ICE facility

Dozens of people gathered outside the ICE facility in Burlington, Massachusetts, for a 14-hour protest that called attention to the agency's actions against migrants.

The organizers said that they wanted to address the conditions that people are experiencing inside the facility after 18-year-old Marcelo Gomes was detained and who said he slept on a concrete floor with several older men.

"This problem is not going away; it's only going to get worse. They are detaining people without due process, they are racially profiling people and just grabbing them up off the street," said Brian Winter, who works at Mass. 5051.

The protest remained peaceful, with several organizations giving speeches to the people gathered,

"I feel I have a responsibility to help protect these immigrants who most of whom are not criminals and who should not be snatched off the streets and sent to God knows where," said nurse Janet Boivin.

"I can't abide the horror, I can't abide how people are treated," one protester said.

Several veterans also spoke at the protest, denouncing the use of National Guard troops in U.S. cities like Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and most recently, Portland, Oregon.

"We want our elected leaders to uphold their constitutional oaths and not allow this unconstitutional behavior by ICE both here and across the country to occur," Winter said.

People at the protest agreed that they wanted to see a change in immigration policies under the current Trump administration and hoped that these demonstrations would send a message.