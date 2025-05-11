Man made "threatening remarks" about Burlington Mall at Woburn gas station, police say

Police have made contact with a man who allegedly made a threat about Burlington Mall at a Massachusetts gas station on Sunday evening.

According to Burlington Police, the man entered the BP gas station on Washington Street in Woburn at around 5:30 p.m. and made threats about the Burlington Mall.

Cashier: Man said shooting would happen at mall

"This guy just said that in about an hour or so, there's going to be someone in the Burlington Mall with an AR-15," said the gas station cashier, who asked that his name not be used for safety reasons. "When he came into the store, he didn't purchase anything at all. He just came up to me and he said that there was going to be a shooting at Burlington Mall."

The cashier said he didn't say anything back but was shocked.

"I was very confused because we get a lot of characters coming into the store," said the cashier. "Are they joking or are they for real? That's the decision that I had to make."

The cashier called police just to be safe and they searched for the suspect at the mall before it closed.

No threat at the mall

Stores at the mall closed at 6 p.m. and Burlington Police and Massachusetts State Police were at the mall as a precaution. Late Sunday night, police confirmed there is no active threat to the mall.

"It's nerve-wracking to know that my son would be in there and that somebody is saying that they're going to be coming around, shooting up," said Lynda Frisoli, who was at the mall to pick up her son from work. "That's definitely nerve-wracking for me, yes."

The suspect was described as a white middle-aged man driving a gray sedan but police confirmed late Sunday night that the search for the car has been called off.

Police said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.