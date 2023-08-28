Rookie punter Bryce Baringer wins roster battle; Patriots release veteran Corliss Waitman

BOSTON -- Rookie punter Bryce Baringer has earned his spot on the Patriots' roster, with the team releasing veteran Corliss Waitman on Monday.

The move ends what had been a competition this summer, after the Patriots drafted Baringer in the sixth round of this year's draft.

Baringer likely put to rest any concerns the coaching staff may have had by putting forth a spectacular performance in Friday night's preseason finale. He bombed a 69-yarder in the first half, after his first punt was a 52-yarder that led to a fair catch. He also dropped one inside the 10 for another fair catch and angled one out of bounds at the 20 while kicking another punt 45 yards to the 10-yard line.

Reports indicated that the Patriots hope to keep Waitman on the practice squad.

Waitman is in his third NFL season, after playing two games for the Steelers in 2021 and all 17 games for the Broncos last year. Waitman kicked a league-high 96 punts last year, averaging 46.6 yards, with a long of 59 yards.

Brainger was the first of three punters taken in the draft, selected with the 192nd overall pick out of Michigan State.