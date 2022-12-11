Brush fire in Deerfield likely caused by homeowner dumping coals that weren't extinguished

DEERFIELD -- A brush fire in Deerfield was likely sparked by what a homeowner thought was extinguished coals, the Fire Department said Saturday.

Crews responded to Upper Road for a fire around noon on Sunday. A neighbor initially made the call after seeing smoke and flames in the side yard of a nearby house, firefighters said.

"As a reminder please make sure all ashes and coals from any heat source, fire pit, etc are completely extinguished before dumping. The home owner dumped what they believed to be extinguished coals on Thursday of last week and they were able to ignite this fire today," the department wrote on Facebook.

Firefighters were able to quickly stop the spreading and put the fire out.