Bruno Mars coming to Gillette Stadium with "The Romantic Tour" this fall

Pop superstar Bruno Mars is coming to Foxboro, Massachusetts, bringing his first full headline tour in a decade to Gillette Stadium in September.

Mars announced on Thursday that he will be bringing "The Romantic Tour" around the globe with 40 shows in North America, Europe, and the UK.

On Saturday, September 5, Mars will perform at the home of the New England Patriots.

The Romantic Tour kicks off on April 10 in Las Vegas and concludes on October 14 in Vancouver.

Mars will be joined by Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee along with RAYE at Gillette Stadium.

This marks Mars' first full headline tour since his 24K Magic World Tour that launched in 2017.

Tickets for the Gillette Stadium concert go on sale starting Wednesday, January 14 through an artist presale. Tickets are available to the general public on January 15 at noon.

The tour comes as Mars recently announced his fourth solo album, The Romantic, which arrives in stores on February 27.

Mars, known for major hits such as Uptown Funk, 24K Magic, Grenade, and Locked out of Heaven, recently recorded the song "Die With a Smile" with Lady Gaga. The song became the fastest in history to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

In 2014, Mars headlined the Super Bowl XLVIII halftime show. Two years later he made an appearance alongside Beyonce during the Super Bowl 50 halftime show.

In addition to Mars, Zach Bryan and Ed Sheeran have each announced two shows at Gillette Stadium this fall.