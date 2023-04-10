Bruins set new NHL record with 63rd win of season

BOSTON -- No team in NHL history has ever won more games in a regular season than this year's Boston Bruins.

The Bruins marked their place in the record books with a 5-3 victory over the Flyers on Sunday night in Philadelphia.

The win improved Boston to 63-12-5 on the season, moving them past the 1995-96 Red Wings and 2018-19 Lightning as the winningest regular-season teams of all time.

The Bruins still have two games left on their schedule -- Tuesday vs. Washington, Thursday in Montreal -- and they have some work left to do if they want to set the NHL record for points in a regular season. That record belongs to the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, who had 132 points. The Bruins need one point in their final two games to tie that mark, or two points to set a new record. Thursday's game being in Montreal certainly adds a layer of intrigue to that quest.

A NEW SINGLE-SEASON STANDARD. pic.twitter.com/AeCSSFgbMR — p - Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 10, 2023

On Sunday, the Bruins played without captain Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Charlie McAvoy, Dmitry Orlov, and Taylor Hall. But they did have David Pastrnak, who tallied three goals to bring his season total to 60 while powering the road victory.