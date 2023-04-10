David Pastrnak scores 60th goal, becomes second Bruins player to ever reach that mark

BOSTON -- David Pastrnak is in rarefied air among Boston Bruins goal scorers.

The 26-year-old scored three goals in Sunday's game in Philadelphia, registering the 17th hat trick of his career and bringing his season total to 60. The Bruins won, 5-3, setting a new NHL record for most wins in a regular season.

Pastrnak is just the second player in Bruins history to reach the 60-goal mark, joining Phil Esposito, who scored 61 or more goals four separate times during his Hall of Fame career. Naturally, Pastrnak's 60 goals are the most in a season by any Bruins player since Esposito did that for the final time in 1974-75.

Prior to this season, Pastrnak's single-season high was 48 goals, scored in 70 games in the shortened 2019-20 season. His next highest total was 40 goals scored in 72 games in the 2021-22 season.

Perhaps making the hat trick more impressive was the fact that Pastrnak scored a goal early in the second period that was wiped off the board due to goaltender interference. After the Bruins killed the accompanying penalty for unsuccessfully challenging that call, Pastrnak scored a goal that would not be taken away by the officials. He'd score his third goal in the early third period.

Despite the Bruins being on the road, the ice in Philadelphia was littered with hats, as Bruins fans managed to find their way to Pennsylvania to take in the Sunday evening affair.

Pastrnak picked up an assist late in the third period on a goal by Pavel Zacha to give Boston a 5-3 lead.

Pastrnak may have the chance to add to his goal total, as the Bruins have two games left in the regular season -- on Tuesday vs. Washington and on Thursday in Montreal.