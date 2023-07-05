Bruins re-sign Jakub Lauko, Kyle Keyser

BOSTON -- Bruins general manager Don Sweeney's offseason work continued on Wednesday with the team re-signing a pair of its own restricted free agents: forward Jakub Lauko and AHL goaltender Kyle Keyser.

For Lauko, it's a two-year deal, with the 2023-24 year being a two-way contract and the 2024-25 season being a one-way contract. Lauko will carry a $787,500 cap hit.

The 23-year-old was a third-round pick by the Bruins in 2018, and he appeared in 23 games in the NHL last year. He scored four goals and tallied three assists while posting a plus-2 rating in those games, averaging just under 9 minutes per game.

He played in 35 games for Providence last season, scoring 10 goals with seven assists. In his AHL career, Lauko has 23 goals and 38 assists in 134 regular-season games, along with one goal in three playoff games.

Keyser signed a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $775,000. The 24-year-old played in 24 games for Providence last season, posting a .900 save percentage and 2.79 GAA. In his AHL career, he is 28-25-11 with a 2.79 GAA and a .904 save percentage.