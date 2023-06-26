Bruins NHL Awards Tracker: Bergeron, Ullmark, Montgomery, Sweeney, Pastrnak all nominated

BOSTON -- The NHL's annual awards ceremony is taking place on Monday night in Nashville. The Bruins are heavily involved.

Such is to be expected after a historic regular season which saw the Bruins set records with 65 wins and 135 points in the standings. While the first-round postseason exit still stings in Boston, there are still some major honors expected to be bestowed upon some key players from the Bruins' season.

General Manager of the Year Award

This self-explanatory award goes to the best GM in the league, and Don Sweeney was a finalist this year, and he won the award in 2019.

Dallas' Jim Nill and Florida's Bill Zito are the other two finalists.

Frank J. Selke Trophy: Best Defensive Forward

With all due respect to Mr. Selke, the award ought to be renamed for Patrice Bergeron. The Bruins' captain has won the award five times already and is looking for his sixth. He won the award last year, and this year marked his 12th straight season as a finalist for the award.

Toronto's Mitchell Marner and New Jersey's Nico Hischier are the other two finalists.

Jack Adams Award: Best Coach

The Bruins surprised many folks when they fired Bruce Cassidy a year ago. And while Cassidy went ahead and won the Stanley Cup in his first year away from Boston, the Bruins did pretty well in finding a replacement in the form of Jim Montgomery.

The 53-year-old made the most of his second head-coaching opportunity, leading the Bruins to a 65-12-5 record and a Presidents' Trophy as the league's best team.

Seattle's Dave Hakstol and New Jersey's Lindy Ruff are the other finalists.

Ted Lindsay Award: Most Outstanding Player

Hart Trophy: Most Valuable Player

While the Lindsay Award and Hart Trophy are certainly going to Connor McDavid, it's nevertheless a positive thing for the Boston Bruins to have David Pastrnak named a finalist for both awards.

The 27-year-old Pastrnak led the Bruins with 61 goals, while adding 52 assists for 113 points -- the best season of his career. If not for McDavid's otherworldly 64-89-153 output in Edmonton, Pastrnak could very well be in line to take home either award, or both.

Still, with Pastrnak signed through 2031, the Bruins can feel reassured that they have one of the game's brightest stars locked in for the long term.

Vezina Trophy: Best Goaltender

Linus Ullmark's was the best statistical goaltender in the NHL from wire to wire last season, and he's likely to earn his first career Vezina Trophy as a result.

Ullmark went 40-6-1 with a 1.89 goals-against average and .938 save percentage -- all best in the league. Ullmark allowed two or fewer goals in 36 of his 49 games played, and he allowed more than three goals in a game just twice all season.

Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck and the Islanders' Ilya Sorokin are the other two finalists.