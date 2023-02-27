Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark named NHL's Second Star of Week after logging two wins, scoring goal

BOSTON -- Linus Ullmark allowed just two goals in a pair of victories for the Bruins last week. The goaltender also made some Boston sports history by scoring a goal of his own in a win over the Canucks.

For his efforts -- as both a puck-stopper and a goal-scorer -- Ullmark received some hardware to start the new week. The 29-year-old has been named the NHL's Second Star of the Week (for the week ending Feb. 26), the league announced Monday.

Ullmark stopped all but two of the 59 shots that went his way in wins over the Ottawa Sentators and the Vancouver Canucks last week. He made 31 saves in a 3-1 victory over the Senators, and followed that up with a 26-save effort in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

It was against Vancouver that Ullmark became the first Boston goaltender to score a goal in franchise history, firing one into the back of the net from the length of the ice at the 19:12 mark of the third period. Ullmark even made a trip down the high-five line on the Boston bench to celebrate his milestone.

A tendy shot to CELLY 💯 pic.twitter.com/Mt5BBOtIJa — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 26, 2023

Ullmark has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL this season, leading the league with a sparkling 30-4-1 record, a .938 save percentage, and a 1.86 goals against average.