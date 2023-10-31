Bruins keeping Matthew Poitras on NHL team

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins will have to send a letter of apology to the OHL's Guelph Storm. Matthew Poitras won't be heading back to juniors.

With a decision to make on the rookie's status after the team's ninth game of the year, the Bruins decided to keep Poitras in Boston. The team did have the option to let Poitras return to juniors to preserve a year on his entry-level contract, but his strong camp and effective start to the season have secured his spot in the NHL lineup.

“He’s sticking around.” — Coach Montgomery on Matt Poitras pic.twitter.com/KZEQI4Jsxt — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 31, 2023

The 19-year-old has three goals and two assists to go with a plus-4 rating through his first nine NHL games, in which he's averaged 15:13 of ice time.

Poitras was a second-round pick (54th overall) by the Bruins in 2022, after he posted 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists) in 68 games for Guelph the previous season. After being drafted, Poitras almost doubled his production with a 95-point season, with 16 goals and 79 assists.

A native of Ajax, Ontario, Poitras' next NHL game will come against his hometown team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.