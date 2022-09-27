Bruins honoring Zdeno Chara with ceremonial puck drop on Oct. 22

BOSTON -- As the longtime captain of the Boston Bruins, Zdeno Chara stood in for countless ceremonial puck drops. Now, he'll get his chance to be the honoree.

The Bruins announced that the team will welcome Chara to the TD Garden for a ceremonial puck drop before the Bruins' game against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 22. That game is a Saturday matinee in Boston, with puck drop at 1 p.m.

Chara, of course, played with the Bruins from 2006-20, serving as team captain for that entire duration. He's tied with Dit Clapper as the second-longest tenured captain in Bruins history, with one fewer season than Ray Bourque with the C on his sweater. Chara ranks sixth in Bruins history in games played at 1,023.

Zdeno Chara shakes hands with Bobby Orr in 2013. Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Though Chara departed Boston as a free agent before the shortened 2021 season, he signed a one-day contract to retire with the Bruins last week.