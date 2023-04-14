Watch CBS News
Bruins add one more win for good measure, but Patrice Bergeron exits early for precautionary reasons

BOSTON -- The Bruins rolled into Montreal on Thursday night for their regular-season finale with absolutely nothing to prove. They added another win and two more points to their record totals just for fun.

Charlie Coyle scored the game-tying goal 8:48 into the third period, and David Pastrnak scored his 61st goal of the year to give the Bruins a 5-4 lead 2:12 later. 

That score would hold for the final, giving the Bruins 65 victories and 135 points on the season, both of which added to their record totals.

That was the positive news. The concerning part of the night came when Patrice Bergeron did not return to the ice after the first period. The Bruins announced that Bergeron had an upper-body injury, but that his absence was precautionary.

After the game, though, head coach Jim Montgomery said that Bergeron is fine.

A similar situation played for Linus Ullmark on Tuesday, as he departed the game early with an apparent injury, only for Montgomery to say postgame that it wasn't a serious issue.

Bergeron, Ullmark and the Bruins will have a few days to rest before the playoffs begin on Monday night against the Florida Panthers. 

