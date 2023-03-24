Bruins' A.J. Greer facing disciplinary hearing for cross-checking Canadiens' Mike Hoffman

BOSTON -- Bruins fourth-line winger A.J. Greer received a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for cross-checking Mike Hoffman on Thursday night. Some more discipline may be in his future.

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Friday that Greer will face a hearing for that cross-check.

Boston’s A.J. Greer will have a hearing today for Cross-checking Montreal’s Mike Hoffman. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 24, 2023

The incident occurred late in a spirited first period between the Bruins and Canadiens at TD Garden. Greer and Hoffman were exchanging some slashes prior to a faceoff in the neutral zone before Greer delivered a cross-check directly to Hoffman's face.

AJ Greer gets a 5-minute and a game misconduct for this crosscheck to the face of Mike Hoffman. pic.twitter.com/wMTnqppvK6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 23, 2023

The referees assessed a major penalty for the offense, ending Greer's night early.

"Yeah well we talk about playing with emotion, which is great, but not getting emotional," Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said about the penalty. "It's something we can learn from in the playoffs, because you can't take those kinds of penalties in the playoffs."

Greer, 26, has been a regular in the Bruins' lineup this season, playing in 52 games. Prior to this season, his highest number of games played in a season was 17, back in 2017-18. He has five goals and six assists, and he leads the team with 85 penalty minutes after racking up 15 on Thursday night.

The NHL has issued one suspension and three fines this season for cross-checks.