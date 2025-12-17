Brown University shooting investigators want to identify second person, "we need to speak with them."

Providence, Rhode Island police say their investigation into the deadly shooting at Brown University remains full steam ahead and now they are asking for the public's help in finding and speaking with a second individual who crossed paths with the person of interest.

Investigators say the individual was "in close proximity" the person of interest prior to Saturday's shooting and believe they could help move the investigation forward. Police did not provide additional details about their identity.

"They were close enough that we feel that we need to speak with them," said Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez during a Wednesday evening briefing.

Police are looking to identify this person who was "in close proximity" to the person of interest in the Brown University shooting. Providence Police

Perez says they have gathered both physical and DNA evidence they also hope will bring them closer to the person of interest. Police describe them as a 5-foot-8 man with a stocky build who was seen pacing near the campus for hours before the shooting.

Investigators say the enhanced videos released Tuesday remain the best available images for identification.

Somber atmosphere on campus

Days after the attack, a somber atmosphere lingers over Brown University. Much of the campus has cleared out as students have gone home for winter break, leaving typically busy walkways quiet.

"Usually there's so much happiness and laughter and joy and lots of students and professors and teachers, and there's just no one," said Colleen Kenne who works nearby and came to a memorial to pay respects.

This combo image made with photos provided by the FBI and the Providence, Rhode Island, Police Department shows a person of interest in the shooting that occurred at Brown University in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (FBI/Providence Police Department via AP)

Over the past few days, community members have stopped to pray and leave bouquets near portraits of Ella Cook and Mukhammed Aziz Umurzokov, the two students who were killed in the shooting.

With the person of interest still at large, residents say they remain hopeful someone will recognize the video and provide information that leads to an arrest. The FBI is offering a reward of $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

"Someone's going to recognize him. Someone will recognize the video, and eventually they'll catch him. They have to," said Kenne.

Police are asking for patience from the public and continue to urge anyone with information to come forward. Investigators say they have already followed up on hundreds of what they describe as "actionable tips" as the manhunt continues.