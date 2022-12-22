Brookline Library's BLM, Pride flags vandalized

BROOKLINE - Police are looking for the people responsible for defacing the Black Lives Matter and Progress Pride flags outside the Coolidge Corner branch of the Brookline Public Library.

The vandalism was discovered Tuesday morning. The flags were covered with stickers referencing the game Warhammer 40k. Imagery from the game has been used by groups to symbolize hate speech. The stickers showed a two-headed imperial eagle and the word "Heresy."

Police are looking for the people responsible for defacing the Black Lives Matter and Progress Pride flags outside the Coolidge Corner branch of the Brookline Public Library. Brookline Police Department

Police said the vandalism may have happened on the night of Saturday, December 3, to the morning of Sunday, December 4. They did not specify why the vandalism was not reported to the department's liaison to the LGBTQ+ community until December 20.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Brookline Police.