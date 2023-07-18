Brookline police searching for suspects after armed, masked home invasion
BROOKLINE – Police are searching for several masked suspects who are believed to have fired a gun when they broke into a Brookline home early Tuesday morning.
It happened around 2:20 a.m. on Warren Street.
A person who lives inside the house was assaulted during the incident, police said.
There remains "heavy police activity" in the area of Warren and Walnut streets.
No additional information is currently available.
