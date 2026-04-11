Video shows tractor-trailers on fire outside of Brockton bowling alley as flames spread to nearby woods

Video shows multiple tractor-trailer trucks on fire outside of a Brockton, Massachusetts bowling alley on Saturday.

Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said that the fire began around 2 p.m. behind Westgate Lanes, a bowling alley with an arcade. When firefighters arrived, three tractor-trailers were on fire, and two more had caught flame. There were around 10 tractor-trailers on the property at the time, according to firefighters. Black smoke could be seen rising from the site of the fire and loud booms could be heard.

The fire then spread into nearby wood, causing a brush fire behind the tractor-trailers, firefighters said.

"It was found that this fire had extended to the woods behind it, DW Fields Park with an aggressive nature and spreading," Nardelli said in a statement.

Several fire trucks worked to fight the flames coming from the tractor-trailers, while others were stationed on a nearby access street in case the brush fire spread further, according to Nardelli. The brush fire damaged about 2 acres of land but did not damage any buildings. The flames were put out after around 90 minutes.

No injuries were reported. A total of 6 tractor-trailers were damaged by the flames. The cause of the fire has not been determined. The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating.

"Unknown if it was accidental or anything nefarious," Nardelli said. He explained that the fire marshal will "run a dog over it to sniff out any accelerants."

Brockton, Massachusetts is around 24 miles from Boston.