Brockton Police searching for 8-year-old boy missing since Friday

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BROCKTON - Brockton Police are searching for an 8-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday night.

#missingperson The Brockton Police are searching for an eight-year-old boy reported missing since 9 p.m. Friday (March...

Posted by Brockton Police Department on Saturday, March 11, 2023

Authorities said Christian Rogers was last seen at 9 p.m. at his Falmouth Avenue home, where he lives with his aunt. He has short black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a  black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Christian is a student at Angelo School. Anyone who has information is asked to call Brockton Police.

First published on March 11, 2023 / 8:18 AM

