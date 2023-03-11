Brockton Police searching for 8-year-old boy missing since Friday
BROCKTON - Brockton Police are searching for an 8-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday night.
Authorities said Christian Rogers was last seen at 9 p.m. at his Falmouth Avenue home, where he lives with his aunt. He has short black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.
Christian is a student at Angelo School. Anyone who has information is asked to call Brockton Police.
