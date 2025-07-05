Police investigating shooting that injured 6 at 4th of July party in Brockton

Police are investigating a shooting that left six people injured at a July 4th party in Brockton.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Saturday morning on May Street. Brockton officials said that there was a large group gathered on the street celebrating the Fourth of July.

"There was a large fight. An altercation. And they heard gunshots ring out. I think we also had multiple 911 calls saying that some people were hit. The severity of their injuries at this point in time, I am not sure. I know they are still alive and they seem to be doing well or in stable condition," Darren Duarte of the Brockton Police Department said.

The six victims were rushed to nearby hospitals. There is no update on their condition. Brockton Police are investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 508-941-0200.

Bullet lands inside man's home

A neighbor said that one of the bullets from the shooting came through his home and landed on his rug.

"The bullet landed on the floor about two and a half feet from my bed, where I was sleeping. It actually sounded like a big metal pole had fallen onto a cement floor. It was a clang. And then I woke up the next morning and there was plaster dust all over my desk and my bedroom. And I looked to the left and I saw a bullet hole in the wall," Steve said.

Steve said that the bullet went through multiple rooms of his home. Brockton Resident Steve

Neighbors said they've never seen so many cars and people gathered in this area. They say that they don't believe their neighborhood is dangerous, but they are concerned.

"It's scary because right off of Centre Street, they had a shooting there was a shooting not too long ago near Brockton Hospital. It's moving out of the city and coming closer and closer," neighbor Carol Brosseau said.

"They are endangering innocent bystanders with their craziness," he said.