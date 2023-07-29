'Bridge of Flowers' in Shelburne Falls to close to visitors in 2024

SHELBURNE FALLS - The "Bridge of Flowers" in Shelburne Falls will be closing to visitors in 2024.

The committee that takes care of the floral display said it will be closed to visitors so engineering improvements can be made. The bridge will reopen in 2025 with new railings and a new pathway.

The bridge will remain open until October this year. Recently, the committee released a statement asking visitors to not spread the ashes of loved ones and pets at the flower beds because it's killing the flowers.