Shelburne Falls visitors asked not to spread ashes at 'Bridge of Flowers'

SHELBURNE FALLS - There's an unusual request from the people who care for the famous "Bridge of Flowers" in Shelburne Falls.

Caretakers are asking people not to spread the ashes of loved ones or pets on their flower beds.

"While it might be a beautiful location for a loved one the ashes are actually killing the plants," the Bridge of Flowers Facebook page says. "Ashes have no place in a garden."

The Bridge of Flowers opened in 1929 after the trolley that used to run across the Deerfield River shut down. Now it attracts thousands of visitors every year.