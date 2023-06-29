Watch CBS News
Local News

Shelburne Falls visitors asked not to spread ashes at 'Bridge of Flowers'

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Shelburne Falls asks visitors to stop spreading ashes at Bridge of Flowers
Shelburne Falls asks visitors to stop spreading ashes at Bridge of Flowers 00:26

SHELBURNE FALLS - There's an unusual request from the people who care for the famous "Bridge of Flowers" in Shelburne Falls.

Caretakers are asking people not to spread the ashes of loved ones or pets on their flower beds.

"While it might be a beautiful location for a loved one the ashes are actually killing the plants," the Bridge of Flowers Facebook page says. "Ashes have no place in a garden."

The Bridge of Flowers opened in 1929 after the trolley that used to run across the Deerfield River shut down. Now it attracts thousands of visitors every year. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 11:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.