Brian Hoyer injured, ruled out with head injury; Bailey Zappe steps in at quarterback for Patriots

BOSTON -- Veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer filled in for the injured Mac Jones on Sunday. Yet after just two offensive series, Hoyer ended up getting hurt, too.

Hoyer was sacked by Rashan Gary on a third-and-10 at the Green Bay 37-yard line, as the linebacker never had to slow down on his way past Isaiah Wynn into the Patriots' backfield.

After heading to the sideline, Hoyer went into the blue medical tent for evaluation. He was then escorted into the Patriots' locker room with members of the training staff. He was officially deemed to have suffered a head injury, and not long after heading to the locker room, his return was ruled out.

Patriots injury update: QB Brian Hoyer is downgraded to out with a head injury. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 2, 2022

Hoyer was 5-for-6 for 37 yards before suffering the injury. He was making his first start since 2020, and just his third start since October of 2017.

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, the lone QB left on the roster, entered the game in place of Hoyer.

Zappe was a fourth-round pick for the Patriots this year, after he set single-season NCAA records in passing yards (5,967) and touchdowns (62) last year for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Patriots ran two rushing plays after Zappe entered, and on third-and-8 from the New England 10-yard line, Zappe escaped pressure before throwing incomplete to an open Rhamondre Stevenson, leading to a Patriots punt.