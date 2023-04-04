Brian Hoyer has a new home, reportedly signing two-year deal with Raiders

FOXBORO -- Former Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer has a new team, but a familiar head coach. Hoyer is reportedly signing with Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports on Tuesday morning.

The 37-year-old Hoyer is reportedly getting a two-year deal from Las Vegas, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hoyer spent the last three seasons on the New England roster -- and four of the last five seasons -- and had three different stints with the Patriots throughout his career. New England signed Hoyer as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2009, bringing him in to back up Tom Brady.

In his most recent stint with the Patriots, Hoyer first backed up Cam Newton and then Mac Jones. He made two spot starts for the Patriots, when Newton had COVID in 2020 and Jones suffered an ankle injury last season, but didn't finish either game. He was released by the Patriots this offseason.

The Raiders will be Hoyer's eighth team as he heads into his 15th season in the NFL, which includes stops in Arizona, Cleveland, Houston, Chicago, San Francisco, and Indianapolis. He's started 40 of the 76 games that he's played in, sporting a 16-24 record as a starter, with 53 touchdown passes and 36 interceptions for his career.

Hoyer will now back up former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who recently signed a three-year, $72.750 million deal with Las Vegas.