Breaking Grounds, Peabody coffee shop that employs people with developmental disabilities, reopens

PEABODY – Breaking Grounds, a coffee shop in Peabody that trains people with developmental disabilities to work in the food service industry, has reopened after three months of renovations.

The cafe closed temporarily back in May after a fire broke out two floors above. Water used to put out the flames cascaded into the shop causing major damage.

The staff started serving customers again last week, but held an official re-opening Wednesday.

"I don't wish to be anywhere else besides here," operations manager Knicki Foss told WBZ-TV in May. "Everyone likes structure in their life and once you remove that in this part of it, it's very big for our individuals that are supported here."

