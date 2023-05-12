Watch CBS News
Breaking Grounds, Peabody coffee shop that employs adults with mental disabilities, temporarily closed

Breaking Grounds cafe in Peabody closes due to fire
PEABODY - A Peabody coffee shop that employs adults with autism or mental disabilities has closed temporarily.

There was a fire recently on the floor above Breaking Grounds on Main Street and there was significant water damage to the shop. There's also no electricity. 

No one was hurt, but they expect to be closed for more than a week.

WBZ-TV featured the cafe back in December 2017.

For more information, visit their website.

May 12, 2023

