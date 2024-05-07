Brandon Carlo scores Game 1 goal for Bruins just hours after birth of his son

BOSTON -- Monday was a long and busy day for Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo, but one he will never forget. The Boston blue liner not only scored a goal in Boston's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 1 of their second round playoff series, but he has a pretty awesome memento for his new son, Crew.

For much of the day Monday, Carlo wasn't sure if he'd make it to Sunrise, Florida for Game 1. He had a really good excuse, as he was back in Boston to welcome in his new baby boy, Crew, who was born around 3 a.m. Monday morning.

Things started to get interesting for Carlo and his family right after Boston's Game 7 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. That's when Carlo met his wife, Mayson, at the hospital and the waiting game began.

Nothing happened Saturday night into Sunday. Carlo remained by his wife's side Sunday while his Bruins teammates flew to Florida, as the couple patiently waited for their second child -- and first son -- to arrive.

Carlo was there for Crew's birth and stuck around for a while, but by the afternoon it was time for a mad dash to Florida. The tired dad was able to sneak in a quick nap on his flight to Florida, and arrived at Amerant Bank Arena less than two hours before game time against the Panthers.

He was greeted with hugs and handshakes from his Bruins teammates, who were happy to see that "new dad glow" coming off Carlo -- and happy to have their teammate in the fold for Game 1.

Carlo had plenty of that dad adrenaline too, delivering five hits in the first period and six on the night. And with 21 seconds left in the second period, he scored a huge insurance goal to put Boston on top 3-1 -- and get Crew a souvenir on his birthday.

Carlo took a nice feed from Charlie Coyle as the trailer on a Bruins' rush, and sent a snapper by Sergie Bobrovsky for his second goal of the postseason. His teammates were quick to corral the puck, which will be delivered to Crew when Carlo and the Bruins get back to Boston later in the series.

After the game, Carlo explained that it was no sure thing that he'd make it to Florida in time for Monday's game. He made sure to credit his wife with a big assist for a healthy -- and sped-up -- birth.

"We sped it up as fast as we could. We were flipping her around, putting her upside down, whatever we could do to get that baby out of there," Carlo explained at the podium after Boston's 5-1 win. "Last night, we finally fell asleep for like an hour, the doctor came in and said, 'Alright, let's get this process going.' He popped out about 30 minutes later.

"To see his face and then just have a healthy wife and a healthy baby, I couldn't be more happy," said Carlo. "So thankful, so proud of my wife as well."

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery knew his defenseman would be tired after such a long few days ended with a life-changing experience, but he also knew that the birth of Crew would have Carlo going at a whole new level.

"He goes through the whole process, has very little sleep, and when you have incredible experiences in life, like the birth of a child, it's amazing, the energy it gives you," Montgomery said. "That's why when he got here, we were going to put him in the lineup."

It paid off big time for Montgomery and the Bruins, as Carlo rewarded them with 18:40 of solid ice time in the win, and a big reason to celebrate late in the second period. Carlo's teammates exploded with joy when he scored his goal. Even netminder Jeremy Swayman -- who was excellent in net again with 38 saves for Boston -- got in on the celebration.

"I don't celebrate often, but I raised my hands with that one," said Swayman. "It's so incredible what he did today. Just the attitude that he brought, he was so excited. I can only imagine what it's like leaving your little one and your wife at home right after. And Mayson's a big part of this team too, because of that, allowing him to come and be here and supporting him. It's just one of, probably, the most memorable moments I'll have with this playoff run, no doubt about it."

Carlo felt that love when he looked back at the Boston bench and saw nothing but giant smiles waiting for him.

"I'm not a guy who scores very often. So just the faces of happiness when the guys are supporting me like that -- it means so much," he said. "I feel so blessed to be a part of this group."

Carlo and the Bruins will remain in Florida until Game 2 on Wednesday night. Then he'll head back to Boston and be reunited with Crew, with a pretty amazing memento for his new baby boy.