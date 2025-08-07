Braintree advances to Little League World Series with walk-off win over Bedford, NH

The Braintree Little League team is heading to Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Braintree American 12A team advanced to the Little League World Series Thursday night with a 3-2 win in extra innings over Bedford, New Hampshire in the New England Regional Championship game in Bristol, Connecticut.

Braintree scored on a passed ball with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning.

With Thursday night's win, Braintree improved to a perfect 17-0 this summer. After a quick hero's welcome back home this weekend, Braintree will head out to Williamsport for the Little League World Series, where they'll face the Southeast champs from Irmo, South Carolina.

Braintree's opening-round tilt in the Little League World Series against Irmo is set for Thursday, August 14 at 3 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

Braintree's road to the Little League World Series

The path Braintree has taken to Williamsport can be summed up on one word: Dominance.

After sweeping their summer slate and winning the District 8 tournament, the Section 2 tournament, and the Massachusetts state tournament, the Braintree Little Leaguers advanced to the town's first-ever New England Regionals.

They had no issues in Bristol, Connecticut, either. Last Saturday, Braintree needed just three innings to crush Team Maine to the tune of 15-0. On Monday, they dispatched Vermont 10-0, with the game called in the fifth inning.

Braintree hadn't allowed a run over eight innings in the New England Regional entering Thursday's win.

Braintree is the first Massachusetts team to win the New England Regional since Middleboro Little League in 2022. Massachusetts teams have won five New England regional titles since 2001.