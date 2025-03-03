Brad Marchand's injury not expected to be long-term issue

The Boston Bruins are awaiting word on the severity of Brad Marchand's injury, which would affect either the team on the ice or the front office's plan for the NHL trade deadline.

The Bruins captain had to leave Boston's Saturday afternoon win over the Penguins after a hit from behind by the Pittsburgh's Pierre-Olivier Joseph late in the first period. Marchand had lost his footing a bit as he tried to play the puck, and Joseph's hit sent him awkwardly into the boards.

Marchand left the ice and did not return with an upper-body injury. Interim head coach Joe Sacco did not have an update after the game, and Marchand missed Sunday night's loss to the Wild in Minnesota despite traveling with the team. He was back in Boston on Monday where he was evaluated by the Bruins medical staff, ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden.

It's unclear what Marchand is dealing with at the moment, and the team likely won't release an update until Tuesday's morning skate. Marchand is expected to be sideline through this week, according to Eliotte Friedman of Sportsnet in Canada, but the injury isn't considered a long-term issue.

But that timeline will seemingly sideline Marchand through Friday's 3 p.m. trade deadline. Will Marchand return to action for the Bruins, or will he be making a debut with a new team when he does get back to the ice?

Will Brad Marchand be traded at the deadline?

With the Bruins sitting on the outside of the playoff picture with only 20 games left in the season (with the teams ahead of them having games in hand to boot), general manager Don Sweeney is likely going to look to sell at Friday's deadline. Players like Trent Frederick, Morgan Geekie, and Brandon Carlo could be on the move as the Bruins look to get some future assets to help jumpstart a rebuild.

While Marchand has been a lifelong Bruin and the team's final connection go the 2011 Stanley Cup-winning squad, he's in the final year of his deal with Boston, prompting speculation that he could be moved at the deadline. He has said he wants to remain with the team and finish his career in Boston, and Sweeney has also said he'd like to extend Marchand throughout the season.

But the two sides haven't been able to agree on a pact, and unless the Bruins feel they can sign Marchand this offseason, the team should explore moving the captain before Friday. The focus has to be on the future, and the Bruins cannot afford to lose Marchand for nothing this summer. Boston shouldn't just give him away, but moving Marchand is something Sweeney must explore with the franchise at a crossroad.

Marchand's injury may play into those efforts, but if it's not a long-term issue, teams should still be interested in adding a veteran presence -- one with a solid playoff pedigree -- for the stretch run and postseason.

Brad Marchand's 2024-25 season for the Bruins

Sunday was the first game Marchand has missed this season, with the forward tallying 21 goals and 26 assists for 47 points -- all of which rank second on the Bruins behind David Pastrnak. The 36-year-old is a minus-8 for the season, which is a career-low for Marchand.