Boy's body found in Merrimack River almost 2 weeks after falling into water in Lowell

Rescue crews found the body of a missing boy in the Merrimack River after he fell into the water in Lowell, Massachusetts almost two weeks ago.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney, 4-year-old Azriel Lopez accidentally fell into the river in Lowell while he was fishing with his mother and siblings near the Tsongas Center. Police believe he was quickly pulled into the river's current and swept away.

Azriel's body was found downstream in Tewksbury. The DA said an off-duty state trooper was on his boat in the river Friday morning when he spotted the body not too far from the Trull Brook Golf Course.

Azriel Lopez in a family photo. Lopez family

Dive teams, an air wing, a marine unit, and field services have been scouring the river for the past two weeks trying to find Azriel. A memorial has since gone up in Lowell full of balloons, toys and photos of Azriel.

Azriel's family was at the scene when the Massachusetts State Police Marine and Dive Team brought his body out of the water. It was then taken to the medical examiner's office in Boston.

No other information was immediately available.