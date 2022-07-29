Mother with stomach pain had no idea she was pregnant until she went into labor in emergency room

BOURNE - Seven and a half pounds of sweetness. Bourne baby Gavin Grady arrived this week - much to the surprise, of everyone.

Mom Brittney Malouin woke up Tuesday in excruciating pain. At the ER, doctors ruled out her gallbladder and appendix. A blood test revealed she was pregnant, and then an ultrasound showed she was - all the way pregnant.

"That's when [the ultrasound tech] was like, 'not only are you pregnant, you're full term and in active labor at the moment. That pain you're feeling is contractions. The baby is coming!'" Brittney recalled.

But the family really had no idea he was coming. Not while walking four Disney parks in scorching July, nor when Brittney waitressed Sunday night.

What's wilder, the couple thought they'd already had the surprise of their life, when they found out about their 1-year-old Bennett at week 22 of that pregnancy - more than halfway along. But then came Gavin, a year and two weeks later. Brittney didn't experience pregnancy symptoms this time, and thought she was still working off a little baby weight from Bennett.

"I look at Brittney, I go, 'It's a real baby?! It's a real baby!' Sure enough it was a 7 pound 8 ounce baby we had no idea existed at 6am. This was at 10:30 (Tuesday morning)," dad Tom Grady said.

Doctors say this is rare - but it happens. Dr. Erika Werner didn't treat Brittney, but is the chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Tufts Medical Center.

"If you're raising three kids and are super busy you might not be paying attention to your health and much as the rest of your family's health," she pointed out.

Having just celebrated Bennett's first birthday this month, this first night at home together feels surreal.

"When Bennett needs a bottle, and Gavin needs a bottle, and these two (big siblings) don't want to go to bed. It's going to be something," dad said.

With a start like this, seems like Gavin Grady is going to be something, too.